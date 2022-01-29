How to evolve Combee into Vespiquen in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

You’ll find several Pokémon during your time in Pokémon Legends: Arceus and throughout the Hisui region. Many of these Pokémon have appeared in other Pokémon games, so you may recognize them. A returning Pokémon is Combee, and you can find it as you are out in the wild. After catching it, you’ll want to work towards evolving it into a Vespiquen. In this guide, we’ll cover what you need to know to evolve Combee into a Vespiquen in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

There’s only one way to evolve Combee, and that’s by making sure you catch a female Combee. Whenever you’re trying to catch this Pokémon, you’ll want to be on the lookout to make sure you try and use a Poké Ball on the female version. The male Combee does not evolve into anything, and it will remain a Combee so long as you’re attempting to level it up and use it in your party.

Once you have a female Combee, all you have to do is level it up and wait for it to hit 21. When it does, you’ll have the option to evolve it. The best way to level it up is to give it a Rare Candy, EXP candy, or take it with you into the wild to battle wild Pokémon or collect resources.