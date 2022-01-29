Eevee and its many evolutions are some of the most beloved and recognizable Pokémon. Collecting and evolving all of them to fill out your Pokédex is often one of the biggest tasks in any of the games. If you enjoy fire-types, here is how to evolve Eevee into Flareon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

To evolve Eevee into Flareon, all you need to do is obtain a Fire Stone and give it to them. Luckily, evolution stones are more abundant than ever before.

The easiest way to get a Fire Stone is to purchase it from the Trading Post in Jubilife Village for 1,000 Merit Points which you earn from turning in Lost Satchels. This may take a little bit of time, but is the most guaranteed way to do it.

Aside from that, you can also find Fire Stones in the wild. They can appear in space-time rifts and clusters of ores. For the best location to look, we recommend going to the Molten Arena and breaking the deposits as you explore the volcanic area.

Finally, after you get the rideable Ursaluna after mission 7 you can use it to find items in the wild. There’s no guarantee of what you will find, but stocking up on any evolution stones can be done through this method.