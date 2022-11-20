Eevee can evolve in many different ways, which is a big reason the creature has amassed so much adoration and attention over the years in the Pokémon games. We haven’t had a new entry in the “Eeveelutions” in a while, but what we have already are great foxes to add to your party. If you feel you are missing out on some burning attacks, we recommend going for Flareon. Here is how to evolve Eevee into Flareon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to get Eevee to evolve into Flareon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Just like in past games, the only way to evolve Eevee into Flareon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is to expose the Pokémon to a Fire Stone. If you have defeated three Gym Leaders, you can visit a Delibird Presents store in some of the game’s larger cities and purchase a Fire Stone for 3,000 Pokémon Dollars, but there are also chances to acquire them in the wild.

If you feel like exploring Paldea and getting a Fire Stone for free, we recommend traveling around the ruins that are in the desert to the east of Zapapico. In this area, they will potentially be able to be picked up from little glimmers of light that appear on the ground but these are not a guarantee. Just stay in the area of East Province (Area Three) and you have a chance to come across a Fire Stone. We recommend just scouring this area, picking up all items you can find while also catching some Pokémon while out this way.

Once you get a Fire Stone, just select it in your Bag and give it to an Eevee in your party. The evolution sequence will begin, and you can start teaching it Fire-type moves to burn down any enemies.