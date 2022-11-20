How to evolve Eevee into Vaporeon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Eevee has always been one of the most popular Pokémon in the series. Part of this is because of its cuteness, but another big factor is that it can evolve into a wide range of different elemental Pokémon. This has made it one of the more unique Pokémon in a roster that now exceeds over a thousand different creatures. If you are a fan of the water evolution of Eevee, Vaporeon, here is how to get it.

How to get Eevee to evolve into Vaporeon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Like all past games in the Pokémon series, to get Eevee to evolve into Vaporeon in Scarlet and Violet, you need to use a Water Stone on it. You can acquire one in a Delibird Presents shop that appears in various cities around the Paldea region for 3,000 Pokémon Dollars if you have at least three Gym Badges. If you need more money, be sure to battle other trainers or sell unwanted items that you pick up laying on the ground.

There are also some spots where you can find Water Stones for free in the open world. One spot is in Cascarrafa just to the east of the Asado Desert. When you get to the town, jump on the elevator to get to the higher part of the town and go behind the Pokémon Gym and other buildings to find a Water Stone sitting near a river and waterfall.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Another spot we recommend looking for Water Stones is around the city of Levincia. You can walk along the beaches near here and interact with glimmers you see on the ground to pick up various items, even potentially a Water Stone, although this will take a little bit of luck. Luckily, with so many ways to get a Water Stone, getting Vaporeon should be no problem.