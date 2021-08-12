How to evolve Eevee into Glaceon in Pokémon Go

Eevee has a total of eight evolutions available in Pokémon Go. All of them are unique, and evolving Eevee into those Pokémon vary. For example, in the original games, you’d typically use a specific stone. But none of those in Pokémon Go. So the developers had to be creative with the process, and if you’re looking to evolve an Eevee into Glaceon, it’s a bit easier than the other evolutions. This guide details how to evolve an Eevee into Glaceon.

For an Eevee to evolve into a Glaceon, all you have to do is make sure your avatar is standing at Pokéstop that has been given a Glacial module, and then evolve it. That’s all you have to do. Any Eevee you evolve while in a Pokéstop’s radius while that lure module is on, it will become a Glaceon. The problem boils down to locating a Glacial module.

You can sometimes receive them as exclusive rewards for completing Special Research tickets or Timed Research tasks. Beyond that, you can also purchase them directly from the Pokémon Go store for 200 Pokécoins.

There’s an alternative to this method. You can instead name your Eevee Rea and then evolve it without using a Glacial module. This process evolves that Eevee into Glaceon, but you can only do it once. Each Eevee evolution has a name trick method where if you change that Eevee’s name to the specific choice, it becomes that evolution. The downside is that you can only use it once, so you want to use it wisely.

Once you have a Glaceon, you can expect to use it in PvE battles, against other players in PvP, or Team Rocket members.