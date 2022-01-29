Getting all evolutions of Eevee is often one of the biggest tasks for players in any Pokémon game. The same is true for Pokémon Legends: Arceus, where all versions of the most friendly pet-like Pokémon is available. If you are a fan of electric Pokémon, here is how to evolve Eevee into Jolteon in Pokémon Legends Arceus.

To get your Eevee to evolve into Jolteon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, you just need to acquire a Thunder Stone and give it to them. Luckily, there are more ways than ever to get evolution stones.

The most basic way to get a Thunder Stone is to purchase one from the Trading Post in Jubilife Village for 1,000 Merit Points. You earn Merit Points from gathering Lost Satchels from other trainers.

You can also find Thunder Stones in ore deposits scattered around the area or by riding Ursaluna and having them search for hidden items. Neither of these is guaranteed, but if you search long enough, you should find at least some kind of evolution Stone. Aside from that, there are a couple Requests that you can complete to get a Thunder Stone, but for when you need one right away, we recommend the Trading Post or looking in the wild.