How to evolve Eevee into Sylveon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Eevee has multiple evolutions in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. These transformations are single-type, but for collectors, they’re a must-have addition to their Pokédex. It does mean you have to catch many of them or hatch multiple Eevee eggs to evolve them. One of these evolutions is Sylveon, the Fairy-type. Here’s what you need about how to evolve Eevee into a Sylveon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How Eevee evolves into Sylveon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The Sylveon transformation is similar to turning Eevee into an Espeon or an Umbreon. It all comes down to increasing Eevee’s friendship and having it like you. The best way to do this is to have it in your party and roam around with you. You want to battle with it, and have it win these battles, bring it to Picnics and share sandwiches with it, wash it, feed it berries it likes, and bring it out of its Poké Ball to walk around with you while exploring the Paldea region. There are multiple ways for Eevee’s friendship to go up, with the best method being to spend time with it while playing the game.

You can check on your Eevee’s friendship progress by visiting the Friendship Checker, an NPC who will share how your progress is going with it. You can find them while visiting Cascarrafa. She will be standing next to a Marill.

When you’ve reached an incredibly high friendship with Eevee, the final step is to level it up while it has a Fairy-type move in its moveset. Eevee will learn Baby Doll Eyes when it is level 15. If you catch your Eevee in the wild, we recommend having it relearn Baby Doll Eyes before you level it up. An Eevee that levels up with high friendship without a Fairy-type move will become an Umbreon or Espeon, based on the time of day it happens.