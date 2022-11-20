Eevee is a Pokémon with multiple evolutions in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. How you evolve it multiple times will vary, especially depending on the type of version you want. Umbreon is the Dark-type version of Eevee’s evolutions, and you will need to spend a good amount of time with your Eevee to make this evolution successful. Here’s what you need to know about how to evolve Eevee into Umbreon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How Eevee evolves into Umbreon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The process is similar if you’ve already evolved an Eevee into an Espeon. You will need to focus on leveling up Eevee’s friendship and increasing this to a certain point. We recommend hitting the maximum with this Pokémon to ensure you reach the correct level. You go about this by spending time with this Pokémon and battling with it, bringing it to Picnics, washing it, and letting it out of its Poké Ball to walk around with you. If Eevee faints in battle, its friendship with you will go down a bit, but you can remedy this by successfully winning with it again.

Related: How to evolve Eevee into Espeon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can check your Eevee’s friendship levels by visiting the Friendship Checker in Cascarrafa. When taking down the Water-type Gym Leader, Kofu, you can visit this area. You can find them on the city’s west side, standing next to the Marill. Speak with them, and they will examine your friendship levels with your Eevee.

When Eevee’s friendship is high enough with you, the final thing you need to do is have it level up at night. You need to make sure it is at nighttime, which means the sun is gone and the moon is up, which is in the game, not real life. Even if it is dark out for you, Eevee can evolve into Umbreon when the moon is out in your copy of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.