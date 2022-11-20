Where to find Kricketot in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, there are plenty of new and old Pokémon to interact with. Returning favourites abound, and one of them is the Kricketot. This small creature, while not the most powerful of creatures, certainly has its uses and is a great Pokémon to start out with in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Despite this, it can be pretty tricky to locate, so in this guide the location of the Kricketot in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will be explained in detail.

How to catch Kricketot in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Kricketot is only found in one single area in the whole of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. You’ll have to head there if you want to catch our tiny musical bug, or hope you get them as a Raid encounter. The Kricketot is found shortly after the beginning phases of the game, once you’re given free reign of the world of Paldea. For those of you looking to complete you Pokédex, you’ll want to grab this guy before you venture too far away from its home-turf, as you’ll not get many chances later down the line, and you’ll be hard-pressed to capture it without accidentally making it faint with higher-level Pokémon.

Kricketot is only found on the west side of Mesagoza. You’ll want to take the Western Gate, and you’ll find the Kricketot wandering in the orchards outside of the town of Cortondo. They may wander between the clusters of Combee as well, or by themselves. They will meander about here, between the trees, and if you’re not too careful, you might miss them because of their small size. The Kricketot is a bright red Bug-type Pokémon, with a cheerful yellow collar and long black antenna. They’re small and unassuming, but they’ll pack one heck of a punch once they evolve.

To catch the Kricketot, you need to be mindful of its type match-ups. As Kricketot is a Bug-type Pokémon, that means you’ll want to avoid attacking it with Fire-type, Flying-type, or Rock-type moves as you’ll do immense damage that can possibly one-hit it. Additionally, if you’re fighting the Kricketot with a low-level Pokémon, avoid using Grass, Psychic, or Dark-type Pokémon as they’ll do a ton of damage and cause your Pokémon to possibly faint.