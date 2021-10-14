How to evolve Galarian Slowpoke into Galarian Slowking in Pokémon Go

Galarian Slowking is making its first appearance in Pokémon Go during the Halloween Mischief event for Part 1: Creepy Companions. You’ll be able to evolve your Galarian Slowpoke into Galarian Slowking and even after the event. Like several Pokémon, Galarian Slowking has a series of special requirements you’ll need to meet if you want to acquire it, during the Halloween Mischief event and well after. In this guide, we’re going to break down how to meet those requirements to evolve a Galarian Slowpoke into a Galarian Slowking in Pokémon Go.

You need to make sure you’ve already captured a Galarian Slowpoke. Typically, this Pokémon is usually available through one-star raids, and this is the most common way to encounter this Pokémon. Regardless, make sure you’ve caught one and have it in your collection. When you have a Galarian Slowpoke you want to evolve, make it your buddy.

Once Galarian Slowpoke is your buddy, all you have to do is capture 30 Psychic-type Pokémon. These Pokémon can be in the wild, from raids, Field Research projects, or any other method that nets you one of the 30 need you to catch.

After you have them all, click on Galarian Slowpoke, and you should have the option to evolve it into a Galarian Slowking. You will also need to make sure you have at least 50 Slowpoke candy. Your Galarian Slowpoke will become Galarian Slowking, and you’ll be able to walk around with it as your buddy, use it in the Great League, or have it on your team during raid battles.