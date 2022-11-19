Zorua is one of the returning Pokémon appearing in the Paldea region while you explore Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Although it is a returning Pokémon, you will want to get your hands on it to add it to your team or make sure you add its Pokédex entry to your collection to bring you one step closer to completing it. Here’s what you need to know about where to find Zorua in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch Zorua in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Zorua is known as the Tricky Fox Pokémon, and it lives up to its name in the game. Although it might appear on your mini-map, indicating you can catch it nearby, you won’t be able to find it immediately. Instead, Zorua will be disguised as other Pokémon near you, and you will need to figure out which of the Pokémon is actually Zorua. Thankfully, when you engage it in battle, the Pokémon transforms into Zorua, confirming you did find it before you try battling and catching it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Zorua can appear in the fields around Medali and Tagtree Thicket. So you want to visit these two locations frequently to try finding them in the wild.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The best way to determine if a Pokémon is Zorua is by noticing if the Pokémon is acting differently than it usually would in the wild. For example, the Zorua we discovered was disguised as a Sudowoodo. A Sudowoodo will normally immediately run away from you if you get close to it, but the one we found continued to walk around normally no matter how close we were to it. When we threw out Poké Ball at it, the Sudowoodo transformed into Zorua, confirming our suspicions. This will happen with nearly any Pokémon you find in the wild, so long as you see the Zorua symbol in the mini-map.