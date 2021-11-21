Kadabra is one of the many Pokémon you’ll be trying to get in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. You can get it by finding it in the wild or by evolving an Abra. But it does have a third evolution, Alakazam. There’s a specific method you need to follow if you want to evolve Kadabra into Alakazam. In this guide, we’re going to share with you how to evolve Kadabra into Alakazam in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

The only way you’ll be able to evolve Kadabra is if you trade it with another player. You’ll want to exchange it with a player you trust, though, so they can return the Pokémon to you in its evolved state. You can trade it with any player that has Pokémon Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl. It should not matter.

When you make the trade, Kadabra will immediately evolve into Alakazam. You’ll want to make the trade to each other again and receive your Alakazam. Alternatively, the other player can send you a Kadabra they caught. But a trade does need to happen for Kadabra to evolve into Alakazam. You can do this at any level with Kadabra, but you may not want to rush if you wish to your Kadabra to learn certain moves before it becomes Alakazam.