How to evolve a Kirlia into Gallade in Pokémon Go

If you’re looking to evolve your KIrlia into Gallade in Pokémon Go, you will need to do a handful of things to make this happen. It might seem difficult to reach this point, but Gallade is a powerful Pokémon that we highly recommend you add to your roster, even if you only have one. Here’s what you need to know about how to evolve Kirlia into Gallade in Pokémon Go.

How to get Ralts

Before you decide you want your Kirlia to become a Gallade, you must start with a male Ralts. All Gallade are male, so to ensure you’re doing it correctly, you need to double-check that your Ralts is not a female from the start. If your Kirlia is female, you need to locate a male Ralts. There’s a random chance that any Ralts you encounter will be male or female, so we recommend searching your local area for any of these Pokémon. After you find the one you want to use as your base Gallade, you can evolve into Kirlia by giving it 25 Ralts Candy.

Evolving Kirlira into Gallade, and a Sinnoh Stone

When you have your male Kirlia ready to go and at a satisfying level, you’re prepared to evolve into a Gallade. However, you need a Sinnoh Stone before you can give it the appropriate amount of candy to evolve it. There’s a good chance you can receive a Sinnoh Stone by challenging Team Rocket leaders or by completing the weekly Breakthrough Research. Both opportunities have a random chance of giving you this reward, so you may need to repeat these avenues to obtain the correct evolution stone. Giving it the Sinnoh Stone turns your Kirlia into a Gallade rather than its more traditional form of Gardevoir.

Gallade is a powerful Psychic and Fighting-type Pokémon. We recommend powering it up to use in the Master League, but it also has some use in raid battles if you prefer using your Pokémon for PvE encounters.