Lickitung is one of the many Pokémon you can find exploring the Hisui region in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. You can find it as you wander around the world, and you’ll want to build on its Pokédex entry by catching it and having it battle Pokémon in your party or fight against it in the world. When you’re ready, you’ll eventually want to evolve it into a Lickilicky. Here’s what you need to know about how to evolve Lickitung into Lickilicky in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

There’s only one way for you to evolve Lickitung into Lickilicky in the game. First, you need to teach your Lickitung the move rollout. The attack rollout is a Rock-type move, and it only learns this attack when it reaches level 34.

The best way to level up your Lickitung quickly is to have it in your party and use it against wild Pokémon, or can you just keep it in your party to gain shared experience points. Alternatively, you can give it Rare Candies or EXP candy to make your life easier. Once it hits level 34, it will learn rollout.

You then need to go into your Satchel and teach the move rollout to your Lickitung. Once it learns how to use the attack, your Lickitung can then evolve into a Lickilicky.