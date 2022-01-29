There are plenty of Pokémon for you to find and add to your collection in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. However, you’ll need to find them throughout the Hisui region if you want to unlock more entries in your Pokédex. Some of these Pokémon have specific evolution requirements, such as Machoke. It can evolve into Machamp, but you need to meet some requirements first. In this guide, we cover how to evolve Machoke into Machamp in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

There are two ways you can evolve Machoke into Machamp. The first way is to visit the Trading Post in Jubilife City. There, you’ll speak with Simona, who has several items available for you to buy in her shop. These items include the Linking Cable. It’s an evolution item you can give to Machoke to turn it into a Machamp. The Linking Cable costs Merit Points, which you can acquire by finding lost Satchels in the wild. Other players drop these in their game, and you can find the items in your world to deliver them back to them. Each Satchel earns you Merit Points. You might find them in space-time distortions, but it’s random.

The second option is to reach out to a friend and trade your Machoke to them. To this, you’ll need to remain at the Trading Post and speak with Simona to create a local or online trade. You’ll then need to create an eight-digit code that you both have to connect for a trade. Once that happens, send your Machoke to your friend, and it will become a Machamp. Make sure they send it back to you after you’re done.