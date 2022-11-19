Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is an exciting entry in the franchise just for the fact that Primeape has finally received a new evolution to power it up even more than it was before. Before you can get to that, though, you need to figure out how to get its original form, Mankey, turned into the bigger, badder form we have known for so long. Here is how to evolve Mankey into Primeape in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to get Mankey to evolve into Primeape in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

While Primeape has a unique way for it to evolve into its new form, Annhilape, Mankey turning into Primeape is the same as it has ever been in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. All you need to do is level it up to level 28. At this point, it will automatically begin turning into Primeape unless you stop the evolution process when it begins. If you cancel it, the game will try to evolve it again the next time it levels up, unless you cancel it again.

To get Mankey to level up, you just need to have it in your party, and it will gain experience as you defeat or catch other Pokémon. If you want it to gain experience faster, set it to your lead Pokémon when battles happen. Of course, this leaves your Mankey to take damage more often, and when it faints, it won’t earn any experience, so be sure to have some revives or get to a Pokémon Center to bring it back.

Outside of having Mankey present during battles, you can also level it up with EXP Candies and Rare Candy. The former will give boosts in experience, while the latter gives just enough to go up one level, so reserve that for when your Mankey has just recently leveled up.