Where to find Mankey in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Mankey is a Fighting-type Pokémon that has been in the Pokémon games since the first generation. This creature is best known for having a very short temper, and that’s before it evolves into the even more ill-mannered and powerful Primeape. With Annihilape finally adding a third evolution to this line of Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet, these Pokémon will undoubtedly be near the top of your list of Pokémon to add to your party. Here is where you can find and catch Mankey in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Related: Where to find Eevee in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

How to catch Mankey in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Mankey can be found very early in your game of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. After you leave the school to begin your treasure hunt, you can find them in abundance on the west trail just outside of Cortondo between West Province (Area One) and South Province (Area Two). Mankeys appear pretty regularly along this trail around level 15.

While the above is probably the first spot you can run into Mankeys, they can appear abundantly all around the West Province (Area One) zone and in South Province (Area One) and South Province (Area Five). They like trees, so find areas with trees around and they should eventually pop up. They like a fight, so they won’t run away, instead running to you to begin a battle.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When battling Mankey, keep in mind that it is a Fighting-type Pokémon, so it will be strong against Normal and Rock Pokémon on your team. Counter it with Flying, Psychic, Fairy, and Ghost attacks to quickly take it down. As mentioned above, Mankey appears pretty regularly in the areas listed above, so if you accidentally cause it to faint, just look around for another (they even occasionally travel in groups) and try again.