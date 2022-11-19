It took a long time, but there is finally a second evolution in the Mankey line in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. This line of Pokémon has been around since the first generation of games and is well known for their short temper and fast fists of fury. Whenever a classic line of Pokémon gets a new evolution, it is always an exciting time. With that in mind, here is how you can get your Primeape to evolve into Annihilape in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to evolve Primeape into Annihilape in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

If you have a Mankey that reaches level 28 and evolves into Primeape in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you can then evolve it into Annihilape by having it use the move Rage Fist 20 times. Your Primeape will first need to reach level 35 to learn this move. If you have already passed that level and didn’t let your Primeape learn the move, you can have it remember the move anytime.

When your Primeape knows Rage Fist, you just need to use it 20 times while in combat. It doesn’t matter where you are in Paldea and who you use it on. It has only 10 PP, so you will need to make your way to a Pokémon Center or use an Ether to recover the PP. After you have used the move 20 times, level up Primeape one time, and it will begin to evolve.

Rage Fist is a move that gets stronger the longer your Primeape has been in battle. The more times it has been hit by the opponent, the more powerful the strike will become, perfectly encapsulating Primeape’s anger issues. It starts out with just 50 Power, but that quickly rises with consecutive hits you take.