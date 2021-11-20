How to evolve Murkrow into Honchkrow in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Murkrow is one of the many Pokémon you can find in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. You’ll need to search the game to find it, and when you catch it, you’ll want to evolve it into its second form, Honchkrow, to add it to your PokéDex. You’ll need to meet specific requirements to do this, though. You can’t simply level it up. In this guide, we’re going to share with you how you can evolve Murkrow into Honchkrow in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shiny Pearl.

The only way you can evolve Murkrow into Honchkrow is by giving it a Dusk Stone. The Dusk Stone is one of the many evolution items you can give your Pokémon if you want them to evolve into specific options. So all you have to do is give Murkrow the item, and it should immediately evolve.

If you’re having trouble locating a Dusk Stone, there are several ways you can do this. We were able to find them by running around with a Pokémon that knew the Pickup ability. With it, it would gradually pick up items every so often as we traveled around the game. Of course, you have to make sure to remove any held items. It has to make sure it takes an item. You can also find them by digging for fossils in the Grand Underground. Each are fairly rare to find, though, so it could take you a bit of time.