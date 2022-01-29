How to evolve Murkrow into Honchkrow in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

To be able to evolve Pokémon to their more powerful forms, you need to reach certain criteria. In most cases, this is getting them enough experience so they reach a particular level. In other cases, you need to expose them to a specific evolution stone. That is the case with Murkrow. Here is how to evolve Murkrow to Honchkrow in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

To evolve Murkrow into Honchkrow in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, you need to give it a Dusk Stone. There is no special secondary requirement like raising its friendship, giving it at night, or having it learn a move.

The easiest way to get a Dusk Stone is to purchase it at the Trading Post in Jubilife Village for 1,200 Merit Points. To get these Merit Points, you will need to turn in Satchels that you have found in the wild from other trainers. The more items in the Satchel, the more Merit Points you will earn.

Another way to get a Dusk Stone is to ride around on the Ursaluna and dig up hidden items. You can find any evolution stones using this method, so it is not guaranteed to get the Dusk Stone, but it is worth a try if you want to go hunting.