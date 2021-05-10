How to evolve Pancham into Pangoro in Pokémon Go

Every Pokémon in Pokémon Go requires a certain amount of candy to power it up and evolve it. Players can earn a Pokémon’s candy by capturing multiples of it, transferring them, or walking with Pancham while they’re a trainer’s buddy. A handful of Pokémon may require a few extra steps. The Luminous Legends X event introduced Spritzee and Swirlix, a pair of Fairy-type Pokémon that required you to complete quests to unlock their evolutions. On May 11 of the event, Pancham made its debut in the game and also came with a quest requirement to evolve it into Pangoro.

If you want to evolve your Pancham into a Pangoro, you need to capture 32 Dark-type Pokémon. This can be any Dark-type Pokémon in Pokémon Go. These types of Pokémon appear nearby movie theaters, cemeteries, at night, and nearby landmarks. Your best option is to wander around when it’s night out.

Normally, this means you only need to have a Pancham in your collection, capture 32 Dark-type Pokémon, and then the quest should unlock. However, for Spritzee and Swirlix, some players ran into a bug with this and had to have the Pokémon as their buddy. If none of your Dark-type captures are counting for your Pancham, we recommend adding it as your buddy when you do this.

Once you complete all 32 captures, you can evolve your Pancham into a Pangoro. You also need to have at least 50 Pancham candies.