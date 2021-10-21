Phantump is an adorable Ghost and Grass-type Pokémon that you can catch in Pokémon Go. It’s a highly sought-after Pokémon not only because of how cute it is but because it’s more powerful evolution, Trevenant. In this guide, we’re going to detail how to evolve Phantump into Trevenant in Pokémon Go.

There are two ways to evolve Phantump into Trevenant. The most standard method is to have 200 Phantump candy and directly turning it into Trevenant. Obtaining 200 Phantump candies means capturing multiple Phantump in the wild, earning the candy by completing tasks, or giving a Phantump rare candy.

Alternatively, you can trade Phantump with another player to evolve it into a Trevenant. The player who receives the Phantump will receive the Pokémon, and during the transfer, it will become Trevenant at the cost of no candy. This technique is an excellent way of saving Phantump candy and time. However, the downside is when you trade a Pokémon to another player, the stats of the traded Pokémon change, which means you might receive the same powerful Pokémon. The higher a Pokémon’s stats when being traded, the increased chance of those stats decreasing.

If you capture a Phantump with perfect IVs, we highly recommend waiting until you receive 200 Phatump candies to do it yourself. But if you and a friend capture low IV Phantumps, trading see what stats become after is never a bad idea.