How to evolve Piloswine into Mamoswine in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

A lot of Pokémon that you come across in Pokémon Legends: Arceus started out their life as small, cute creatures. For example, Swinub is a little ball of fur with a pig nose that seems harmless. However, it begins to look a bit more menacing once it evolves. Here is how to evolve Piloswine to Mamoswine in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

For your Piloswine to be able to evolve into Mamoswine, it will need to know the move Ancient Power, which it can naturally learn at level 34. If you have caught a Piloswine in the wild that is past that level, or you have not assigned that move yet, select the Piloswine in your pack and choose Change Moves. Move Ancient Power into the set of four moves you can use in battle. The next time the Piloswine levels up, you will get a notification that it can evolve.

Mamoswine is one of the heaviest hitters in Pokémon Legends: Arceus for ice-type Pokémon. Having it in your team can be a big boon for you, being a strong counter to bird and dragon Pokémon. Also, crossing this name out of your Pokedex will get you one step closer to filling in every entry.