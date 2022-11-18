How to make pokémon remember moves in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

What moves your pokémon know is important, especially if you plan on entering high-profile battles against gym leaders and the champion. You can’t have your pokémon entering a battle if they aren’t prepared. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet allow you to have your pokémon remember past moves if you happen to have had them forget a move. This is great, especially if you want to try out different move combinations. This guide will show you how to make your pokémon remember moves in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to remember old moves in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

In past Pokémon games, you had to be a bit picky with what moves you went with. Sometimes, it even helped to plan things ahead of time so you didn’t accidentally choose a wrong move for your best pokémon. Worrying about moves is now a thing of the past thanks to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Now, you can simply have your pokémon remember past moves if you want to try them out again.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you have your pokémon forget a move, you can have them remember it by going into the menu. To do this, press the X button. Afterward, select which pokémon you want to remember a move. For us, we went with Igglybuff. Bring up the pokémon’s summary and use the joystick or D-Pad to go over to the moves page. This is also the page where you can see the pokémon’s stats.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once on the moves page, press the A button to change the pokémon’s moves. From there, select the option labeled “remember moves.” This will bring up a list of all the moves that you either didn’t have your pokémon learn or you forget to make room for a different move. Select the move that you want the pokémon to learn and follow the prompts on the screen. Going through this process will make you select a different move for your pokémon to forget but you can always relearn it if you made a mistake.