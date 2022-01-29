How to evolve Roselia into Roserade in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

There are several Pokémon you’ll need to find and catch in the wild as you explore the Hisui region in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Roselia is one of these Pokémon. You can catch it in the wild, or you can evolve your Budew into it. But Roselisa has another evolution, and you’ll need to find a way to unlock it. In this guide, we’ll be covering how you can evolve Roselia into Roserade in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

There’s only one way for you to evolve Roselia into Roserade, and that’s by using a Shiny Stone. There are several ways for you to acquire a Shiny Stone. The most straightforward method is head into Jubilife Village and speak with Simona at the Trading Post. She will have several items available for you that you can exchange for Merit Points, including the Shiny Stone. Merit Points are what you receive by turning in lost Satchels that you find in the wild. The more Satchels you find, the more Merit Points you receive as you progress through your game.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Another way to get a Shiny Stone is to ride Ursaluna around and try to dig up treasure, or to find them during a space-time distortion. Both of these methods are random, though, so you might prefer the Trading Post.

After you obtain the Shiny Stone, all you have to do is give it to Roselia and it will evolve into Roserade.