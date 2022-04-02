Many of the Pokémon you catch in Pokémon Go will have an evolved form. The evolved form is an advanced version of that Pokémon, making them stronger and sometimes changing their typing. We always recommend you evolve your Pokémon whenever possible, but some of them are special requirements you need to meet before doing that. In this guide, we share how to evolve Salandit into Salazzle in Pokémon Go.

Like many Pokémon, you’ll need enough Salandit candy before evolving it. You’ll need at least 50 Salandit candy before you have the option to evolve it into Salazzle. However, you also need to ensure that the Salandit you are using is a female. If you are attempting to evolve a Salandit and it’s male, it cannot become Salazzle. Only a female Salandit can evolve into a Salazzle, meaning any male you catch is better off being transferred to Professor Willow to receive candy. We don’t recommend powering it up.

The only way to catch Salandit is to defeat Team Rocket Leaders Arlo, Cliff, or Sierra and for them to drop a 12km Strange Egg. You’ll need to place this egg into an incubator, and there’s a slight chance it can hatch to become Salandit. This is the only way to catch a Salandit in Pokémon Go.