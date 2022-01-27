The Pokémon you catch are essential members of your team, and making sure they become strong is essential in any Pokémon game. For Pokémon Legends: Arceus, there are a handful of new evolutions you need to worry about, such as Kleavor, a new evolution for Scyther. Like Scyther’s other evolution, Scizor, you will need an evolution item to make the transformation work. In this guide, we cover how to evolve Scyther into Kleavor in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

You’re going to need to go out of your way to find a specific evolution item. The item you’re looking for is called Black Augurite. If you’re on the hunt for it, we recommend grabbing the Pokémon Ursaluna, another new Pokémon that you can catch in Pokémon Legends. Ursaluna allows you to ride it, and while riding it, you’ll see a small indicator at the front of it pointing you in the direction of hidden items. There’s a chance that Ursaluna can lead you to the location of a Black Augurite, so make sure to ride this Pokémon and follow where it takes you.

Once you have the Black Augurite, you want to use the item in your Satchel and make sure you have the Scyther you want to evolve in your roster. You have to use the item on Scyther, and it will become Kleavor.