How to evolve Scyther into Scizor in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Beating the Elite Four and becoming the next Pokemon Champion has never been the only goal of the Pokemon games — you’ll also want to catch every Pokemon fill out your Pokedex, and Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are no different. Normally you can find Pokemon throughout the world, using certain items, or by trading version-exclusive Pokemon. However, some Pokemon require a special method to evolve, and Scyther is a prime example.

To evolve your Scyther into Scizor and help complete your Pokedex, you’re first going to need the held item Metal Coat. Finding this item can be a bit tricky. You’re going to need to go to Canalave City and access the ship, then set sail to Iron Island. Once you’ve docked, enter the nearby house and speak to Byron to get the Metal Coat.

With a Metal Coat now in your possession, you’ll need to give it to Scyther to hold. Now you’ll need the help of a friend who you trust. Initiate a trade with your friend and send over Scyther while it’s holding a Metal Coat. Being traded while holding a Metal Coat will initiate Scyther’s evolution into Scizor. Have your friend trade the Scizor back to you and you’re one step closer to catching ’em all.