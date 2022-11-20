How to evolve Scyther into Scizor in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Scyther is one of the original Pokémon in the series that comes from the Kanto region. It will be in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and you can find it relatively early on in your playthrough. Although you will find Scyther, it does have an evolved form, Scizor. The only way to evolve into it is to grab a specific item and give it to Scyther. Here’s what you need to know about how Scyther evolves into Scizor in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How Scyther evolves into Scizor in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Scyther does not have a level or move requirement to become Scizor. Instead, it becomes Scizor by giving it the evolution item, Metal Coat. Although Metal Coat is an item you can give to any Pokémon to give it the benefit of, if you give one to Scyther, it needs it to evolve. However, not only do you have to give it a Metal Coat, but you need to trade it to another player. When the other player receives the Scyther with Metal Coat it evolves into Scizor.

The only Delibird Presents store that sells the Metal Coat item is in Levincia. You can find this on the east side of the map before you battle the Gym Leader in this city. For us, we were able to find it for sale when we had four gym badges. We recommend progressing through the game to ensure you reach this point and find the item for sale on the market. It’s not too costly, but you don’t want to purchase multiples of the item.

When the other player in the trade receives the Scyther with the Metal Coat, it will evolve. After completing the process, you will need a friend willing to trade this Pokémon back to you.