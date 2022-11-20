How to evolve Eevee into Espeon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Espeon is one of the many Eevee evolutions you can acquire in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Because Eevee has so many evolutions, it can be troublesome to keep track of each of them while playing the game. You want to make sure to catch them all at least once to add them into your Pokédex. Here’s what you need to know about how to evolve Eevee into an Espeon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How Eevee evolves into Espeon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The way you go about having Eevee turn into an Espeon is centered around friendship. There are multiple ways for you to build up an Eevee’s friendship, such as battling with it, bringing it to Picnics, waking around with it out of the Poké Ball, and washing it while you’re at a Picnic outing with your Pokémon. These are some of the more effective ways to increase Eevee’s friendship level regularly, but battling is the standard method for many players.

Related: How to evolve Eevee into Vaporeon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can double-check Eevee’s friendship level by talking with the Friendship Check. You can visit them in Cascarrafa, in the main plaza. She will be standing next to a Marill.

Now, once you increase Eevee’s friendship high enough, the next step is for you to level up it up during the day. When it levels up during the day, Eevee becomes Espeon. However, if you do this during the nighttime, it becomes Umbreon, the Dark-type form of Eevee. The daytime does not have to be in your real-life time, but when the sun is out while you are playing the game. We don’t recommend risking it and doing it during sunset, but waiting until the sun is out.