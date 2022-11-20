Sinistea is one of the many Pokémon in the Paldea region. It will be available in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, allowing you to add it to your collection as long as you can find it while exploring the game. Sinistea does have an evolved form, Polteageist, but getting to this transformation can be relatively challenging. There is a specific way to reach the form. Here’s what you need to know about how to evolve Sinistea into Polteageist in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How Sinistea evolves into Polteageist in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The only way Sinistea evolves into Polteageist is by giving the Chipped Pot or Cracked Pot item. The item you’re going to use varies on the type of Sinistea you find. For most players, you will use the Cracked Pot, and this is how you evolve yours into Polteageist, bringing you one step closer to completing your Pokédex. This is a critical evolution item that you can use on the Pokémon.

You can obtain the Cracked Pot by visiting the Auction House. When you reach the end of the game, there’s a good chance someone will have this item for sale, but if you have not completed parts of the game, you might not see it for sale. We recommend working through the major story points and cleaning up the main quests before checking back here again, but make sure to check frequently to see what items are available for you to purchase. The Cracked Pot could be yours if you correctly bid on it.

The Chipped Pot is a rarer item. You can use it on a Sinistea that is not considered a fake and is considered a real Polteageist, but these are extremely rare. For those looking to complete the Pokédex, we recommend getting the Cracked Pot rather than the Chipped Pot.