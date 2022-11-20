Rockruff is a beloved Pokémon by many players who have been through the series, and it will be available in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. You can typically find it roaming around the earlier locations of the Paldea region, meaning you can bring it with you on your new adventure. Some players are looking for this Pokémon with the Own Tempo ability, enabling it to evolve into the Lycanroc Dusk form. Finding one with it is extremely difficult. Here’s what you need to know about how to get a Rockruff with Own Tempo in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to catch a Rockruff with Own Tempo in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

It all comes down to good luck and trying to catch it during a certain time of the day. A Rockruff with Own Tempo has a much better chance of appearing during the Evening than any other time of day, which makes sense. When a Rockruff has Own Tempo, it can evolve into the Lycanroc Dusk form, which means it can only evolve during the Evening time, when dusk happens. This occurs briefly after the sun goes down but before it’s fully nighttime.

Related: When does Evening happen in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

You can tell when Evening has occurred because of the color of the sky, and there’s a symbol at the top of your map. You can find it at the top of your map menu at the center of your screen. The sun will be partially below the ground, but it’s not quite gone yet. This shows that the Evening has arrived, and you have a few minutes to try catching a Rockruff with Own Tempo. However, it can show up in other parts of the day, but players seem to have a good chance of finding it during the Evening. We were able to find it during the nighttime.

Screenshot by Gamepur

A good way to try to find one is by using a Pokémon with the Intimidate ability or having one with Trace. If a Pokémon has the Intimidate ability, Rockruff’s Own Tempo prevents from its Attack stat decreasing, and Trace will tell you what kind of Ability it has.