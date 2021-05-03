How to evolve Sliggoo into Goodra in Pokémon Go – All Goomy evolutions

The Pokémon Go games slightly differ from the traditional games. With Pokémon Go, you need to receive enough candy for that Pokémon to gain access to the next evolved state, and you can acquire more candy by capturing multiples of them, transferring your extra Pokémon, or walking around with one as your buddy. When you catch Goomy, it evolves into Sliggoo when you have 25 Goomy candy. But this Pokémon has two evolved states, and if you want to evolve Sliggoo into Goodra, Goomy’s final form, you need to do something a little bit extra.

There are two methods you can do when you want to evolve Sliggoo into Goodra. The standard technique is to use a Rainy Lure on a PokéStop. A Rainy Lure is a special device you attach to a PokéStop that remains active for 30 minutes or 3 hours during special events. The lure also attracts Bug, Electric, and Water-type Pokémon to the location and allows you to evolve special Pokémon, such as Sliggoo. You have to be within the PokéStop’s radius while the Rainy Lure is active to give your Sliggoo 100 Goomy candy to evolve it into Goodra. You do not need the Rainy Lure to evolve Goomy into Sliggoo.

The other way to evolve Sliggoo into Goodra is to wait for a rainy day, and it has to be raining in Pokémon Go. It can be raining right outside your window, but if it is not raining in the mobile game, Sliggoo won’t evolve. You’ll know when it’s raining in Pokémon Go when you see the sky is a little bit darker, there are raindrops all over your screen, and the ground is splashing from the raindrops hitting the ground. When you see this, you can then evolve Sliggoo into Goodra.

Goomy and its evolutions are all Dragon-type Pokémon, so they will be difficult to capture. We imagine if you’re lucky enough to catch this elusive Pokémon, you’re better off making Goomy your buddy and walking around with it to farm Goomy candies.