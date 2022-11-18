Multiple Pokémon in the franchise have evolved forms, making them stronger in battle, and giving them a unique appearance. The latest Pokémon to join the series, Tarountula, appears in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. You can catch this Pokémon in the wild and add it to your team early on during your journey. How you evolve it will be specific, making it relatively quick for you to make it stronger and turn it into a Spidops. Here’s what you need to know about how to evolve Tarountula into Spidops in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to turn Tarountula into Spidops in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There is no special method for this Pokémon. All you have to do is have it in your party, and use it in battle as you explore the game. Eventually, when it reaches level 15, Tarountula will become Spidops at this point, and you can start using this Pokémon as you explore the game.

Spidops will continue to be a Bug-type Pokémon, so your strategy should not change too much. You can still use it to counter Dark, Grass, and Psychic-type Pokémon you encounter in the wild. It will also receive an updated appearance.

If you’re struggling to find an effective way to evolve this Pokémon, we recommend taking it with you in a party with several stronger Pokémon and exploring locations well out of Tarountula’s level range. This will be a good way to ensure it receives a good amount of experience points. You can take this one step further by making it the first Pokémon in your party and exchanging it out when the real battle starts with a stronger Pokémon or making it one of the only members in your party beyond another strong Pokémon. These are good ways to specifically level Tarountula, and other Pokémon with a level requirement.