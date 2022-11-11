Ursaluna has arrived to Pokémon Go. It’s the third transformation for Teddiursa, and you will have a brief opportunity to transform this Pokémon into this form. However, there are a few catches to making this happen, and unlike other Pokémon, you can’t merely use candy. There’s a specific method to unlock Ursaluna and add them to your Pokédex. Here’s what you need to know about how to evolve Ursaring into Ursaluna in Pokémon Go.

How to get Ursaluna in Pokémon Go

The only way for Ursaing to evolve into Ursaluna is if you do it during a full moon, a specific event that will be happening during the November 2022 Community Day. The full moon will appear on November 12 from 2 PM to November 13 at 6 AM in your local time zone. During this time, if you have enough candy, and a fully evolved Ursaring, it can become Ursaluna.

Following the event’s conclusion, the only way to transform Ursaring into Ursaluna will be through the full moon. We’re not quite clear if Niantic means the game needs to be nighttime or the full moon event needs to appear. We don’t know how frequently these will appear if the full moon event is required. They may attempt to follow the lunar cycle, or they made it in during events throughout the various seasons of Pokémon Go. Niantic has not shared these details yet, but if a full moon is available, make sure to have an Ursaring ready to become Ursaluna.

Ursaluna is claimed to be a good addition to the Pokémon Go community. However, the one thing it lacks is a solid fast move, which may hold it back quite a bit for Pokémon Go players. This could change in the future if Niantic makes adjustments.