Why is there a full moon in Pokémon Go?

Several events occur in the mobile game Pokémon Go. These events frequently change, and the aesthetics and in-game assets swap out. While playing Pokémon Go during the November 2022 Community Day, you will see a massive full moon in Pokémon Go. Here’s what you need to know about there’s a full moon in Pokémon Go and what it does.

How the full moon works in Pokémon Go

As previously mentioned, the full moon is here because of the November 2022 Community Day event. This one features Teddiursa, and you need to evolve it into a Ursaring. When you have Ursaring, you can turn it into a Ursaluna, the final transformation. This is a limited time you can turn your Ursaring into a Ursaluna, and when it evolves, it will learn the charged attack High Horsepower, a powerful Ground-type attack.

The full moon will stick around from November 12 at 2 PM until November 13 at 6 AM in your local time zone, giving you a little over 12 hours to take advantage of this evolution. The only time you can evolve a Ursaring into a Ursaluna is while this moon is out, so make sure to do it here, or you may need to wait until another full moon event occurs. Niantic has not shared when this will happen or if the time of day needs to be dark out.

Leading up to the big event, some players have been disappointed about the lack of fast moves for Ursaluna, which will significantly hold it back. However, if it does learn another one in the future, it could be an incredible choice for Pokémon players.