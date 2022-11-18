How to craft TM 016 Psybeam in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

With the ability to craft any TM in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, players have the opportunity to teach their companions some of the most powerful abilities in the game. Skills such as Low Kick, Struggle Bug, and Psybeam can all be taught easily with the use of a few resources by crafting their respective TMs. Well, with the help of the new game mechanic that lets you craft TMs, even low-level Pokemon can use some of the best abilities in the game. Here is how you can craft TM 016 Psybeam in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, along with the necessary resources.

Materials needed to craft TM 016 Psybeam in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

There are exactly two things you will need to craft the Psybeam TM 016 in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

800 League Points (LP)

3 Psyduck Down

Screenshot by Gamepur

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you will need LP to craft all of the TMs at the TM Machine. Depending on the power of the ability, it might require more or less LP. Luckily, the Psybeam TM only needs 800 LP to craft, leaving you to worry only about the Psyduck Down. To get the Psyduck Down item, you will need to find the Pokemon and defeat it a few times. You should get around 2 to 3 downs per Psyduck defeated if you are lucky.

Related: How to craft TM 021 Pounce in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The Psybeam ability is a really good starting skill to use for your low-level Psychic Pokemon. It has a lot of power (65), 100% accuracy (which is not normal for Psychic abilities), and a 10% chance to cause the Confusion condition on the enemy. This is a really good ability at the start of the game that players can easily craft and teach their favorite Psychic Pokemon.