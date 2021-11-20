How to evolve Yanma into Yanmega in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

There are multiple Pokémon that you can capture and add to your collection as you explore Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. However, some of these Pokémon require you to evolve them through specific methods. For those looking to evolve Yanma into Yanmega, you’ll have to do a few things for this. In this guide, we’re going to detail how you can evolve Yanma into Yanmega in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

You can only evolve Yanma into Yanmega by making sure your Yanma knows the move ancient power. Yanma learns this move when it reaches level 33, so you’ll want to capture one before this point and then level it up by training it with it or by using it in battles. Make sure that it removes one of its existing moves to learn ancient power.

When you learn the move, the next step is to make sure Yanma levels up with the attack. At that point, it will evolve into Yanmega.

If your Yanma has already leveled past 33, you’ll need to visit the Move Tutor in Pastoria City. You’ll also need to make sure you bring Heart Scales. The Move Tutor requires these as payment for teaching Pokémon moves they’ve already forgotten.