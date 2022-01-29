Most of the time, when you are looking to evolve a Pokémon, you have a good idea of what you need to do to get them to that point. Most evolutions are tied to leveling them up, giving them an evolution stone, increasing their friendship, or sometimes trading them to a friend. Yanma is one of the few in another class where it needs to learn a move before evolving. Here is how to evolve Yanma into Yanmega in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

For Yanma to be eligible to evolve into Yanmega, it first needs to learn the move Ancient Power and have it in its main move list. This naturally happens when your Yanma reaches level 34, so if you want it to evolve, select it in your pack and move Ancient Power into your battle selection of four moves. After it is in, just level it up one more time, and you will get the notification that your Yanma is ready to evolve.

If you are looking to level up your Yanma quickly, you can give it any Rare Candies or EXP Candies that you have accumulated from your adventure. Outside of that, just have it in your party and catch or defeat Pokémon in battles.