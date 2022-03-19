How to farm crops in Core Keeper

Within the game Core Keeper, maintaining a constantly fluctuating hunger bar is a key part of surviving the underground. While players can scavenge for food in chests, and from enemies, beginning a farm should be high on the list of your priorities when starting a new map.

Creating a farm is relatively simple within Core Keeper — players will need to create a hoe by crafting one at a workbench with two copper and four wood, and also a watering can which costs four copper. With both in hand, players can then create a farm plot in a spacious area near their base.

Select the hoe in the toolbar and highlight the area you wish to convert to a farm plot. Right click, and the texture will change. At this point players can then select seeds within their inventory (found while exploring), and plant. Once the seed is planted, select the watering can within your inventory (filled at the closest body of water), and right click on the seed to water it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Seeds begin growing quickly, although players can expect it to take a bit of time until harvest. Players will know a crop is ready to be harvested when the crop begins swaying and the water texture disappears.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Keeping a farm rolling with crops will greatly benefit players, and a small plot can easily care for three or four players, along with active scavenging. Take care to note what the seeds offer: some will spawn wood, which can destroy crops, and others won’t offer foodstuffs.