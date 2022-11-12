How to get to the Molten Quarry in Core Keeper

Core Keeper has some of the best randomly generated biomes a game could have. The Molten Quarry is a lava-based mini-biome that players can find while traversing the lands of another, larger area. In this area, you can find some of the best armor in Core Keeper that will make you look like a magma demon. Since this biome can be quite hard to find without any help, we decided to make a quick guide to show you exactly where you can find the Molten Quarry in Core Keeper and get some of the best equipment in the game.

Molten Quarry Location in Core Keeper

The Molten Quarry is a mini-biome that can be found inside the Desert of Beginning biome. This desert is extremely large and can’t be properly explored without the help of a Go-Kart. The Molten Quarry can be found in numerous places around the Desert, as there are little quarries all over the biome.

To get to the Molten Quarry in Core Keeper, just get or craft a Go-Kart and wander around the large desert areas of the Desert of Beginning. The Molten Quarry is randomly generated, so you will have to just travel around and hope that you will bump into it at some point.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Molten Quarry can be easily spotted since the lava inside the area can be seen through the darkness from a great distance. If you see lava in any direction, it means you’ve reached the quarry. To enter the Molten Quarry in Core Keeper, you will have to find an entrance, as there is no way to get through the Molten Lava Walls if you don’t have an amazingly powerful pickaxe.

Players can find inside the Molten Quarry an ancient forge where they can make a legendary pickaxe, and a high-level smelter, where they can turn the best ores in the game (such as Galaxite) into ingots. Also, make sure to bring a lot of bridges, as the lava is impassable and all over the place.