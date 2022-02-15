How to farm Harmony Shards in Lost Ark

Harmony Shards are something you’ll need to work on acquiring in Lost Ark after you’ve reached level 50. You can expect to begin earning these when you start working on your higher gear levels and going up the gear list. With Harmony Shards being an essential aspect of Lost Ark, you’ll need to get many of them. This guide covers the best way to farm Harmony Shards in Lost Ark.

There are a handful of ways to go about farming Harmony Shards. The more obvious methods you’ll want to search for them are through Chaos dungeons, the Tower, and random daily or weekly quests. Unfortunately, you’re limited to two Chaos dungeons pre-day, so that means you’ll only be able to earn a set amount of Harmony Shards from that method on your character. Although, it’s better than nothing. The daily and weekly quests have a random chance of containing Harmony Shards. You’ll want to check on these every time you jump into the game to ensure you’re not missing them. Finally, the Tower will vary on your interest level.

In addition to these three activities, you can also visit Mari’s Secret Shop. You can purchase these items using blue crystals. You can receive blue crystals from in-game rewards or use real-world money to buy them in exchange for Harmony Shards. We recommend finding in-game rewards to acquire them for players who would prefer to remain free-to-play.