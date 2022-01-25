How to farm Lucky Envelopes in Guild Wars 2: Lunar New Year event

The Lunar New Year event has arrived for Guild Wars 2, just in time for the End of Dragons expansion. The annual event is the perfect time for players to gather various items and food before the launch of the expansion. The Lunar New Year event is a great time to gather Essences of Luck as well as other Luck boosting foods. This guide will show you the best ways to gather the Lucky Envelopes in the Lunar New Year event.

Achievements

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are a number of annual achievements that you can complete during the Lunar New Year event. Completing these grants you access to Little Lucky Envelopes. These each has a number of different items, like Fireworks or Essences of Luck which you can consume. They also have several Junk Items like the Golden Tiger Statues that can be sold for coins at any merchant.

Races

There are a number of races that are held in the Crown Pavilion. Running these will give you chest and achievements that will come with some Lucky Envelopes as well. The races can be completed daily for the Gold, Silver, and Bronze chests as well as Lucky Envelopes. It’s also possible to participate multiple times in the normal Mount-based race that starts in the Crown Pavilion. Each run gives you three Lucky Envelopes.

Celestial Challenge

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Celestial Challenge is an instanced based activity that requires players to work together in order to complete various phases all inspired by different past Lunar New Year events. There are different activities that cycle and completing them grants you a Lucky Aura, which you can use at the end of the event to open the treasure chests. Opening the Grand Chest will give you a Token of the Celestial Champion which you can use to purchase Divine Lucky Envelopes, as well as various rewards including a Little Lucky Envelope. The smaller chests also grant Lucky Envelopes when opened.



You can also combine Token of the Celestial Champion Fragments into a complete token. You’ll need 8 to combine into one, and once you have them you’ll need to visit Phaedra in Divinity’s Reach to exchange them for Divine Lucky Envelopes. Remember that these are also charged at a Gold price alongside the Tokens.