How to farm Pirate Coins in Lost Ark

When you reach the point in Lost Ark where you finally get your ship and unlock the ability to sail the open seas, you might get overwhelmed by the number of new factors this introduces to the game. As such, it’s easy to miss the new currency that comes in to play here: Pirate Coins.

Pirate Coins are used to purchase many things, but possibly the most important is the Song of Resonance. This song is used to unlock quite a few hidden areas around the world of Lost Ark. It also comes at a steep price of 16,500 Pirate Coins. If you haven’t been sailing for too long, it may not be clear how you’re supposed to amass such a large sum without spending several hours farming. Fortunately that’s not the case, especially if you know where to look.

Screenshot by Gamepur

In general, you’ll be able to gain quite a few Pirate Coins simply by completing quests on many of the islands you’ll find around Lost Ark. The island that offers the most rewards in the shortest amount of time is, fittingly, Freedom Isle, (marked above).

Screenshot by Gamepur

Beyond taking on island quests, there’s another way to increase the number of Pirate Coins you’re raking in on a regular basis. Every port in Lost Ark is accompanied by a Tea and Libra Guild Vessel where you can trade in special coins for more Pirate Coins. The exchange rates differ for each coin type though, with the highest being for Sun Coins, which trade for 20 Pirate Coins apiece. Keep this in mind anytime you’re awarded a High Seas Coin Chest, as 100 Sun Coins are one of their available reward options.

