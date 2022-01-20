How to fast travel in Blackwind

Fast traveling is an essential part of many modern games. Nowadays, almost every game has some sort of fast travel system implemented so you can revisit areas, discover new items, and reach areas you couldn’t before. Here is how you can fast travel in Blackwind.

Blackwind is full of surprises. There are items that you may not be able to reach right away. Thanks to the fast travel system, you can teleport back to previous areas once you have upgraded your Battle Frame and discover new pathways that were once inaccessible. You get access to the fast travel system in Blackwind relatively early in the game.

Once you reach the mines, you are able to fast travel, though you can see the system before reaching the mines. It is all thanks to the Upgrade Platforms. When you reach the research facility, you will discover your first Upgrade Platform. Interact with the platform and you will see the fast travel option in the upper right corner of the screen. Select the fast travel option and it will bring up a list of all the locations you have unlocked. Select where you would like to go and the system will teleport you there.