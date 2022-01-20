How to terminate enemies in Blackwind

The termination system in Blackwind allows you to quickly take down enemies who are damaged in a brilliant display of sci-fi-themed gore. Terminations are a handy way to quickly take down enemies so you don’t get overwhelmed in a fight against multiple foes. Here is how you can terminate enemies in Blackwind.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Terminations are easy to perform and offer you immunity from damage while they are going on. This can save your life if you happen to be low on health and need to get some extra green orbs to boost yourself back up. You can also upgrade the termination feature to give you extra health and power for killing enemies in this way by going to an Upgrade Platform. These upgrades will cost you 100 and 140 blue orbs.

To perform a termination, you first need to get an enemy to low health. You will know when an enemy’s health is low enough because their body will start flashing red. When this happens, walk up to the enemy and press the E key on PC, the B button on Xbox, or O if you are on Playstation. This will make your character grab hold of the enemy and perform a termination.