How to upgrade your battle frame in Blackwind

Your battle frame is your best friend in Blackwind. It will carry you throughout the whole game and keep your character safe from outside threats. Without your suit, you wouldn’t be able to take down enemies like a sci-fi action hero, heroically blasting your way through threats to find your father. Performing an upgrade isn’t as simple as hitting the start button. Here is how you can upgrade your battle frame in Blackwind.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are various weapons and abilities that your battle frame gives you access to, from arm guns and blades to high-powered missiles. Thanks to the suit, you can also perform double-jumps and traverse the environment with ease. Each item on your suit can be upgraded to help you go further in the game. The guns can shoot more bullets at once and you can learn powerful moves with your blades to finish enemies off quicker.

Over the course of the game, you will collect various orbs by defeating enemies and destroying objects in the environment. There are three types of orbs; green, yellow, and blue. You want to focus on collecting the blue orbs. These are needed to upgrade your battle frame. You can keep track of the number of blue orbs in your possession in the upper left corner of the screen. Once you have enough orbs, you will need to find an Upgrade Platform.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Upgrade Platforms are sprinkled throughout the different areas and look like lift platforms on the ground. Walk up to one of these platforms and interact with it to be lowered into the ground. An upgrade menu will appear for you to choose any of the desired upgrades you want.