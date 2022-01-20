How to regenerate health in Blackwind

Like most games, your health is important in Blackwind. Without it, you will most certainly meet a gruesome end at the hands of the alien threats. It is important to keep your health up for the sake of survival. After all, your suit can only protect you for so long. You shouldn’t rely on it for everything. Here is how you regenerate health in Blackwind.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Over the course of the game, you will go up against various threats that will beat your health down. Throughout your journey, you will collect three different types of orbs; green, blue, and yellow. Keep an eye out for the green orbs. These will regenerate your health each time you pick one up. Green orbs have a chance to drop from defeated enemies. You can also collect them by destroying objects in your environment.

While traversing the various areas, you may come across these small towers with a green glow. Destroy these to get multiple green orbs and regenerate a lot of health. If you are at full health, remember where these towers are and come back to them later when you need them. You can also upgrade your Battle Frame to make it so green orbs drop more often from defeated enemies.