How to fast travel in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

Monster Hunter Stories 2 is quite a large game, packing in well over 40 hours of content in a large world with a lot of exploration involved. Players will be engaging with all manner of monsters they work through the narrative, moving from place to place and gathering up their own stable of friendly Monsties.

With a game of this size, you might worry about a lot of running around eating up your playing time as you try to get from place to place, but there is some good news as Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin does have a fast travel system.

Fast Traveling will unlock after players have explored the Grasslands section, where they will find their first Catavan station. Catavans are tiny outposts manned by a Felyne who will allow you to pass time, save your game, or ride a Catavan. This is the fast travel option, and you will then get to pick your destination from a map.

You will only be able to travel to previously explored and discovered locations like the village and the Catavan station, so make sure you keep your eyes open for more of them when playing the game.

The best part about it is the animation that plays while you are traveling. The little Felyne pushes you along in a wheelbarrow, unceremoniously dumping you out at your destination. Purrfection.