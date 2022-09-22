The slimes you capture and bring back to your base in Slime Rancher 2 are unruly. Although adorable, they’re consistently moving and wiggling all over the place, even inside their pen. If a slime becomes hungry enough, it will attempt to escape, and you’ll need to catch it again. You want to regularly feed your slimes, especially to earn plorts. Here’s what you need to know about how to feed slimes in Slime Rancher 2.

How feeding slimes works in Slime Rancher 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

Collecting food and feeding your slimes is similar to capturing a slime and placing it inside a pen. You will need to use your vac to collect the item, hold it in your vac’s inventory, and then deliver it inside the pen as if it were slime, adding it to the pen. You can collect food using your vac with the left trigger on your controller and then send it to the slimes by using the right trigger.

Every slime you capture has a particular diet, which is good to keep in mind while feeding them. A slime has had enough food will produce a plort, an important resource you’ll want to collect. If you feed a slime its favorite food, it produces double the amount of plorts it normally would when fed, earning you more of this resource. Plus, they’re not trying to escape consistently, which is good for your time management.

You will not know of a slime’s favorite food immediately. You will need to investigate this by delivering it unique food and seeing what it likes. You can refer to your slimepedia to check any of your notes, double-check their diet, or remind yourself of their favorite food. The slimepedia will have a small icon of this in the menu, but you can click on any slime entry to learn a bit more about that slime, and receive more information about the items they like to eat.